The Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

In 46.6% of his games last year (34 of 73), Alberto had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went yard in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Alberto picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (12 of 73), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.1%).

He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .266 AVG .221 .284 OBP .231 .405 SLG .325 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 6 10/2 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 38 GP 35 19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%) 1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)