Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)
- Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- In 46.6% of his games last year (34 of 73), Alberto had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went yard in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (12 of 73), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.1%).
- He scored a run in 13 of his 73 games last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.221
|.284
|OBP
|.231
|.405
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|10/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|19 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.7%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (14.3%)
|1 (2.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|7 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.