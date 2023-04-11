After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • This year, Happ has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • Flexen (0-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.