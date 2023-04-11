Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .333 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- This year, Happ has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- Flexen (0-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
