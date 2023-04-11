Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)

  • Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 40.3% of his games last year (31 of 77), Velazquez got a base hit, and in six of those games (7.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 77 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Velazquez drove in a run in 17 games last season out 77 (22.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.2%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He touched home plate in 22.1% of his games last year (17 of 77), with more than one run on three occasions (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 37
.174 AVG .232
.237 OBP .327
.337 SLG .404
9 XBH 7
1 HR 5
10 RBI 16
29/6 K/BB 36/13
3 SB 2
Home Away
35 GP 42
12 (34.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.5%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.0%)
1 (2.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Flexen (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.