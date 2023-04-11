Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- In seven of nine games this season (77.8%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (55.6%).
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Hoerner has an RBI in one game this year.
- In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.17).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.5 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Flexen (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.