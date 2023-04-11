Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (6-4) and the Chicago White Sox (5-6) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 11.

The Minnesota Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (1-0, .73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (56 total, 5.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 6.25 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule