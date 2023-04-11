White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (6-4) and the Chicago White Sox (5-6) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 11.
The Minnesota Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (1-0, .73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00 ERA).
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (56 total, 5.1 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 6.25 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|Giants
|L 16-6
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Wood
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|L 13-9
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|W 11-5
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|L 1-0
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
|April 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Sonny Gray
|April 14
|Orioles
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Tyler Wells
|April 15
|Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Gibson
|April 16
|Orioles
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 17
|Phillies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
