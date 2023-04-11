Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Target Field. Lance Lynn will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.

Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .282 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 56 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (6.25) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.621 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lynn to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits against the San Francisco Giants.

Lynn has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Giants L 16-6 Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates L 13-9 Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates W 11-5 Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates L 1-0 Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/17/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler

