The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .095 with a home run.

Gomes has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings