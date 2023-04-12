On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 11 hits.

Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 11 games this season.

Vaughn has driven in a run in seven games this season (63.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings