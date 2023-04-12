The Chicago Bulls are 6-point underdogs heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bulls vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 114 - Bulls 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 6)

Bulls (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-39-2 mark from the Raptors.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 12-10-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (52.4% of the time) than Chicago (43.9%).

The Raptors have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season, higher than the .426 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (20-27).

Bulls Performance Insights

At 113.1 points scored per game and 111.8 points allowed, Chicago is 22nd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.

With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and rank 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Chicago's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.5% have been 3-pointers.

