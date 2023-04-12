Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .205 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

In five games this year, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings