After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .156 with a double and a walk.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.64).
  • The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.