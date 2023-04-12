Eric Hosmer -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .310 with two doubles and four walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

Hosmer has recorded a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In 55.6% of his games this year, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3%.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings