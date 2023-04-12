Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .333 with five walks.
- This season, Sheets has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Sheets has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.64).
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
