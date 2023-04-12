After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .314 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), Happ has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Happ has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings