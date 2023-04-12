Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.

He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.

He scored a run three times last season in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .100 AVG .133 .143 OBP .133 .150 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

