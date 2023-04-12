Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- In 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (60.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in six games this year (60.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.