On Wednesday, Romy Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .158 with .

Gonzalez has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings