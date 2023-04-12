After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Zavala picked up a base hit in 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%), with more than one hit in 15 of those contests (24.6%).

He hit a home run in two of 61 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.

Zavala drove in a run in 13 of 61 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 21 of 61 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 27 GP 31 .295 AVG .250 .371 OBP .327 .385 SLG .380 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 8 RBI 13 28/9 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 33 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)