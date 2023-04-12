The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .275 with a home run.
  • Mancini will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Mancini has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
