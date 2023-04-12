Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (7-4) versus the Chicago White Sox (5-7) at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 12.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (1-0) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Chicago this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (59 total runs).

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.97) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule