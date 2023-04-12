How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito are the scheduled starters when the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.
- Chicago is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The White Sox's .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Chicago has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 59.
- The White Sox have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 10.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 5.97 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.577 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Giolito will get the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs.
- In two starts, Giolito has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-9
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Rich Hill
|4/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-5
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Vince Velásquez
|4/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 1-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Johan Oviedo
|4/10/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kenta Maeda
|4/11/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Pablo Lopez
|4/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Sonny Gray
|4/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Tyler Wells
|4/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Gibson
|4/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Zack Wheeler
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Falter
