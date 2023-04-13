The Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2023 Flyers Blackhawks 4-1 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 294 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

With 198 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 80 19 18 37 48 57 45.4% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6% Seth Jones 71 12 24 36 64 46 - Tyler Johnson 55 12 19 31 22 32 51.3% Jason Dickinson 77 9 21 30 35 54 47.9%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have given up 272 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

The Flyers' 215 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players