How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
See the Flyers-Blackhawks game on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/19/2023
|Flyers
|Blackhawks
|4-1 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 294 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- With 198 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|80
|19
|18
|37
|48
|57
|45.4%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|71
|12
|24
|36
|64
|46
|-
|Tyler Johnson
|55
|12
|19
|31
|22
|32
|51.3%
|Jason Dickinson
|77
|9
|21
|30
|35
|54
|47.9%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have given up 272 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
- The Flyers' 215 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|59
|29
|28
|57
|26
|33
|48.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|80
|18
|36
|54
|35
|38
|49.8%
|Owen Tippett
|76
|26
|21
|47
|24
|43
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|80
|19
|24
|43
|26
|36
|46%
|Scott Laughton
|77
|18
|25
|43
|41
|35
|47.5%
