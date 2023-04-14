On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .260 with two doubles and three walks.

In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In eight of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings