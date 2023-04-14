On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is batting .260 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In eight of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
