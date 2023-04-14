The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are playing in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
  • The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and giving up 111.8 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +106 scoring differential.
  • These two teams rack up 222.6 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 221.6 points per game combined, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
  • Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 record against the spread this season.

