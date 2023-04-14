When the Miami Heat (44-38) and Chicago Bulls (40-42) match up at FTX Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and Nikola Vucevic will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Bulls' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Raptors 109-105. With 39 points, Zach LaVine was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 39 6 3 1 0 2 DeMar DeRozan 23 7 3 0 2 0 Nikola Vucevic 14 13 4 1 1 0

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is the Bulls' top rebounder (11 per game), and he puts up 17.6 points and 3.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the league.

DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' top assist man (5.1 per game), and he delivers 24.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

LaVine is the Bulls' top scorer (24.8 points per game), and he averages 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 17.8 9.3 2.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 Zach LaVine 21.9 3 4.8 0.6 0.2 1.7 DeMar DeRozan 15.9 3.2 4.6 1 0.3 0.7 Coby White 13.6 4.2 5.6 0.7 0 2 Patrick Williams 10.8 3 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.7

