Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season (54.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

