Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-6) and the Chicago Cubs (6-5) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on April 14.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (0-1) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (1-0).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 5.5 runs per game (61 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 Rangers W 10-3 Justin Steele vs Martín Pérez
April 9 Rangers L 8-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jon Gray
April 10 Mariners W 3-2 Drew Smyly vs Luis Castillo
April 11 Mariners W 14-9 Hayden Wesneski vs -
April 12 Mariners L 5-2 Marcus Stroman vs Logan Gilbert
April 14 @ Dodgers - Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
April 15 @ Dodgers - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
April 16 @ Dodgers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías
April 17 @ Athletics - Hayden Wesneski vs Kyle Muller
April 18 @ Athletics - Marcus Stroman vs Ken Waldichuk
April 19 @ Athletics - Justin Steele vs James Kaprielian

