The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. Noah Syndergaard will start for Los Angeles, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 10 home runs as a team.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank third in MLB with a .280 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 61 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cubs are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 87 as a team.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.293 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele will get the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers L 8-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners W 14-9 Home Hayden Wesneski - 4/12/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele James Kaprielian

