Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- 4-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mariners.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .400 with five walks and 10 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 86th in slugging.
- In six of 10 games this season (60.0%) Swanson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.