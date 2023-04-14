Edwin Rios returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles DodgersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against the Rangers.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

  • Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Rios got a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games last season, with at least two hits in 11.1% of those games.
  • He homered in 25.9% of his games last year (seven of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games a season ago (nine of 27), Rios plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 15
.156 AVG .296
.229 OBP .345
.438 SLG .537
3 XBH 5
3 HR 4
6 RBI 11
16/2 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
