Edwin Rios returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles DodgersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against the Rangers.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

Rios got a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games last season, with at least two hits in 11.1% of those games.

He homered in 25.9% of his games last year (seven of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games a season ago (nine of 27), Rios plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 15 .156 AVG .296 .229 OBP .345 .438 SLG .537 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 6 RBI 11 16/2 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)