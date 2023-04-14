Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After hitting .139 with a double, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .146.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
- In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.52 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wells (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
