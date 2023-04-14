After hitting .139 with a double, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .146.

Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.

In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings