Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Eric Hosmer -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and four walks.
- In five of 10 games this season (50.0%) Hosmer has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Hosmer has an RBI in five of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
