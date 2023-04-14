Eric Hosmer -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is batting .273 with two doubles and four walks.

In five of 10 games this season (50.0%) Hosmer has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Hosmer has an RBI in five of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings