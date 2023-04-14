Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .280 with five walks.
- In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Sheets has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.52 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
