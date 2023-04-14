The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .282 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Happ has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

