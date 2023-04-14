Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)
- Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of 11 games last year, Sosa got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 11 games last season, he hit one homer.
- Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
- He scored a run three times last year in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.100
|AVG
|.133
|.143
|OBP
|.133
|.150
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Wells (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
