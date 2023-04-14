Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), including six multi-hit games (54.5%).
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including three multi-run games (27.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.