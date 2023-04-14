Seiya Suzuki plays for the first time this season when the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)

Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.

Suzuki reached base via a hit in 73 of 111 games last season (65.8%), including multiple hits in 22.5% of those games (25 of them).

In 13 of 111 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last year out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He scored in 42 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 55 .282 AVG .244 .357 OBP .326 .479 SLG .392 19 XBH 19 8 HR 6 23 RBI 23 54/20 K/BB 56/25 5 SB 4 Home Away 53 GP 58 38 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (60.3%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (24.1%) 21 (39.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (36.2%) 8 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (31.0%)

