After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .250 with a home run.
  • Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
