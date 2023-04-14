Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .250 with a home run.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (45.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
