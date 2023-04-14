White Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (5-8) and the Baltimore Orioles (7-6) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (0-1) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (2-0) will get the nod for the Chicago White Sox.
White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
- The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (60 total), Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.79 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|W 11-5
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|L 1-0
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|L 4-3
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
|April 12
|@ Twins
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Sonny Gray
|April 14
|Orioles
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Tyler Wells
|April 15
|Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Gibson
|April 16
|Orioles
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 17
|Phillies
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
|April 18
|Phillies
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Falter
|April 19
|Phillies
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Taijuan Walker
