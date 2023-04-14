Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (5-8) and the Baltimore Orioles (7-6) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (0-1) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (2-0) will get the nod for the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (60 total), Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.79 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule