The Chicago White Sox will look to Luis Robert for continued offensive production when they take the field against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 13 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 60 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 10.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.79 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.571 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger will get the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Clevinger has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Pirates W 11-5 Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates L 1-0 Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins L 4-3 Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez 4/12/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Lucas Giolito Sonny Gray 4/14/2023 Orioles - Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles - Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/17/2023 Phillies - Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies - Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies - Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker

