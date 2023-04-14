After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a home run while hitting .154.

In three of seven games this year, Gomes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Gomes has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings