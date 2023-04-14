Zach LaVine and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

LaVine, in his last action, had 17 points in a 103-81 win over the Pistons.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.8 23.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.0 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.2 PRA 35.5 33.5 31.7 PR -- 29.3 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 1.7



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

LaVine's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 38 18 4 7 3 1 0 12/20/2022 37 21 6 7 3 0 1

