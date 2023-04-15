Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bellinger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last games.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove (0-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.