Cubs vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) and the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on April 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (0-2) will get the nod for the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Cubs 6.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 5.8 runs per game (69 total runs).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|Rangers
|L 8-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jon Gray
|April 10
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Drew Smyly vs Luis Castillo
|April 11
|Mariners
|W 14-9
|Hayden Wesneski vs -
|April 12
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Logan Gilbert
|April 14
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-2
|Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
|April 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Urías
|April 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Kyle Muller
|April 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Justin Steele vs James Kaprielian
|April 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Grove
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.