Michael Grove will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) on Saturday, April 15 versus the Chicago Cubs (7-5), who will counter with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-1, 14.73 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 7-6 (53.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cubs have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

