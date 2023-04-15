Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .356 with two doubles and five walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
