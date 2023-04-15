Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .173 with three doubles and a walk.
- This year, Andrus has posted at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.