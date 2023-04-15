Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has two doubles and four walks while batting .270.
- Hosmer has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Hosmer has an RBI in six of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
