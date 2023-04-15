The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has two doubles and four walks while batting .270.
  • Hosmer has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Hosmer has an RBI in six of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.