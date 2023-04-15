Ian Happ -- 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with 15 hits and an OBP of .481 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (41.7%), Happ has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

