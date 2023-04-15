On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is hitting .231 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • He ranks 135th in batting average, 117th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (27.3%, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
